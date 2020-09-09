Craig Bryson: Midfielder leaves Aberdeen after contract cancelled

Craig Bryson made his final Aberdeen appearance last month
Aberdeen have acted with a "heavy heart" in cancelling Craig Bryson's contract, says manager Derek McInnes.

The 33-year-old former Scotland midfielder departs after 14 just appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

Bryson has been blighted by injury since arriving on a two-year deal from Derby County in July last year.

"This is through no lack of effort on Craig's part, and we wish him well in his next move," added McInnes.

