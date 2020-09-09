Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Kyle Edwards and West Brom finished second in the Championship to seal their return to the top flight

West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Edwards has released a wholesome banger to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion Ting was released via Link Up TV this week.

Now, when we hear a footballer has released a rap track, we're usually filled with an all-consuming dread.

Remember that video of Erling Braut Haaland doing the Flow Kingz track external-link in his back garden?

But we're happy to confirm Promotion Ting is a life-affirming paean to West Brom's return to the top division, and Edwards' rise through the game.

"It's a promotion ting, won't lie, this ting weren't easy. Right now, I'm suuuuuper gassed 'cause I know the Prem's going to see me," goes the chorus.

There's a line on the final Championship game of the season, when the Baggies won promotion despite failing to beat QPR.

"Done it all on a Wednesday night, you probably saw that on the TV. If I told you how it ended, you probably wouldn't believe me."

We can't wait to see more of this in the coming season

There are also shout-outs to a number of his team-mates - including Matheus Pereira.

"With Pereira, the guy's got too much flare. Who knows what he's going to do next, can't say, that's up in the air."

And Edwards can't resist a little boast about the opening day of the 2019-20 season, when he scored in a man-of-the-match performance against Nottingham Forest.

"Kicked off in Notts, the game was all correct. Chopped in with the right foot, then I had to slap that one with the left."

All in all, it's top stuff. We see you, Edwards.