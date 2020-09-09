Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Sam Stubbs ended last season on loan at Dutch club den Haag

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Sam Stubbs from Middlesbrough on a two-year deal with an option for a third.

The 21-year-old did not make a senior appearance for Boro following his move from Wigan in July 2018.

Instead, his first-team experience came on loan to Notts County, Hamilton Academical in Scotland and Dutch Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag.

Stubbs, the son of former Everton centre-half Alan, played for the Toffees at academy level.

Although he joins the Cod Army without a first-team appearance with the Teessiders, he had played in pre-season and was an unused substitute against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.