Sam Stubbs: Fleetwood Town bring in Middlesbrough defender on a two-year deal
Fleetwood Town have signed defender Sam Stubbs from Middlesbrough on a two-year deal with an option for a third.
The 21-year-old did not make a senior appearance for Boro following his move from Wigan in July 2018.
Instead, his first-team experience came on loan to Notts County, Hamilton Academical in Scotland and Dutch Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag.
Stubbs, the son of former Everton centre-half Alan, played for the Toffees at academy level.
Although he joins the Cod Army without a first-team appearance with the Teessiders, he had played in pre-season and was an unused substitute against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup.
