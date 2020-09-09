Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Aaron Hickey and his father flew to Italy on Wednesday for the teenager's medical

Teenage full-back Aaron Hickey says the thought of making his Bologna debut against Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan later this month is "crazy".

The 18-year-old will leave Hearts and sign a four-year deal with the Serie A side this week, subject to a medical.

Amid interest from Bayern Munich, Hickey chose Bologna for a shot at first-team football.

"Ibrahimovic has been playing since I was a wee guy so it's massive for me," Hickey said.

"Going from my primary school playground to San Siro would just be amazing.

"I'll go over and train my hardest, and do whatever I can to break through to the first team.

"It's one of the top leagues in the world. Playing against [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Paulo] Dybala, it's going to be crazy for me - if I get the chance."

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side finished 12th last term and start the new campaign at San Siro on 21 September.

The imminent move reaffirms Hickey's swift rise, having made his debut for Hearts aged 16 and become the youngest player to start a Scottish Cup final in the modern era two weeks later when he played against Celtic in May 2019.

Hickey visited Bayern's training ground as well as Bologna's before making his decision.

"Bologna has a family feel to it, so I feel I've made the right decision," he said. "It just made me feel really comfortable, and had a nice feel to it - just really friendly.

"It's the closest I'll probably get to first-team football out of the teams I've been to. It's a dream come true."