Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tobin Heath (left) and Christen Press are both two-time World Cup winners

Manchester United Women have signed World Cup-winning United States forward Tobin Heath on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old joins from National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, where she has been playing for the past seven seasons.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club. I'm looking forward to playing with and against some of the best players in the world," Heath said.

BBC Sport understands fellow US striker Christen Press is also set to join.

The Women's Super League transfer window shuts on Thursday, but the club are closing in on a deal for the 31-year-old Utah Royals player.

Both players were part of the USA's back-to-back World Cup winning teams of 2015 and 2019.

"We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience," Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney said.

"She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one v one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league."