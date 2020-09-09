Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jessica Foy was on target for Glentoran in their defeat by Sion

Sion Swifts came back from 3-1 down to beat Glentoran 4-3 and leapfrog them to the top of the Women's Premiership table on goal difference.

Kirsty McGuinness scored twice and sister Caitlin was also on target as the Swifts secured a late home win.

Holders Linfield got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville at Midgley Park.

In Wednesday's other top-flight match, Crusaders hammered basement side Derry City 5-0 at the Brandywell.

Those results leave the Blues, the Crues and the Glens all level with leaders Sion on six points at the summit after three matches of the new season.

At Melvin Sports Complex, Sion took an early lead when Erin Fildara converted from Caoimhe Walsh's assist before the visitors took charge.

Jess Foy levelled the scores before the break and Aimee-Lee Peachey and Caragh Hamilton both scored in the second half to give their side a two-goal lead.

Ashley Hutton scored in Linfield's win over Cliftonville

However, Sion, who lost at Crusaders last week, produced a stirring fightback with three goals in the space of seven minutes late on to sensationally win the game.

Fildara was the provider for Caitlin McGuinness to spectacularly volley home before her sister Kirsty levelled proceedings with an excellent free-kick.

The former Linfield stars combined once more to score the winner, with Kirsty converting from the penalty spot to win the game and send Sion top of a league that they came second in last year on goal difference.

In south Belfast, Linfield recovered from last week's loss at Glentoran to beat Cliftonville in a close-fought encounter with Cora Morgan and Northern Ireland international defender Ashley Hutton getting the goals after the break.

It was a much more convincing win for Crusaders away to Derry City, who remain at the bottom of the table after three rounds of matches.

Morganne Beggs and Amy McGivern were on target for the Strikers before the break after Derry held out for the opening 36 minutes.

Emily Wilson then netted a brace in the second half with the experienced Julie Nelson also on the scoresheet.