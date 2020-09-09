Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

David Stockdale (centre) was on the bench for Wycombe's League One play-off final victory over Oxford United in July

Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed goalkeeper David Stockdale on a one-year deal after he left fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

The 34-year-old had two loan spells with the Chairboys, the first in 2018 and another earlier this year.

"Stocko is an important addition to the squad and I'm delighted he's agreed to join us," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"He has a huge amount of experience at this level, and he'll be working hard to recapture that form."

