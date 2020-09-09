Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Steve Mounié heads home the first Premier League goal scored by a Huddersfield player, against Crystal Palace in 2017

Steve Mounié has left Huddersfield Town to join French top-flight side Stade Brestois 29 for an undisclosed fee.

Benin forward Mounié, 25, scored 19 goals in 95 appearances during his three-year stay with the Terriers.

Mounié netted the first Premier League goal by a Huddersfield when scoring twice in their 3-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2017.

"He has created a lot of happy memories with us," said Huddersfield's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"We thank him for that and wish him all the best for the future. Steve was going into the final year of his contract and with that in mind this transfer made complete sense for the club."

Mounié joined Huddersfield from Ligue 1 side Montpellier in the summer of 2017 and scored seven goals as the Terriers avoided relegation in their first Premier League campaign.

He scored just twice as Huddersfield finished bottom the following season and chipped in with eight goals as they flirted with relegation from the Championship last term before finishing 18th.

