FC Isle of Man won its maiden match against Guernsey FC

FC Isle of Man have withdrawn from the FA Vase first round qualifying due to Manx border restrictions.

The team was due to play AFC Liverpool in Douglas on 19 September, which would have been its first competitive match.

Current border restrictions prevent non-residents from travelling to the Isle of Man, apart from key workers and those using the Guernsey air bridge.

A club spokesman said the current restrictions were not "conducive" to fulfilling the fixture.

AFC Liverpool have been given a bye and will now play Maine Road in the second qualifying round.

Founded in 2019, FC IOM was awarded a place in the North West Counties League (NWCL) Division One South in July.

The team is due to pay its first league game in Douglas against Wythenshawe Town in Douglas on 3 October.

A spokesman for the club said it was "in active dialogue" with the league and the Manx government to find "an appropriate way forward".

FC IOM played its first friendly against Guernsey FC, last month, winning 1-0, and the two sides are due to meet again on the Channel Island this Sunday.