Women's Premiership leaders Glentoran will be without Emma McMaster for the rest of the season after the midfielder had surgery on a knee injury.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international had the operation for lateral ligament damage.

McMaster scored the only goal to give the Glens victory over Linfield in last season's Women's Irish Cup final.

The east Belfast side are setting the pace in the Premiership after winning their opening two games.

A 2-0 win over champions Linfield last week left Glentoran as the only side with maximum points.