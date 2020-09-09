Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

The match at Pride Park was played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic

Leeds United have been fined £20,000 and warned about their future conduct for the use of pyrotechnics when celebrating their Championship title.

Leeds had already sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, but won 3-1 at Derby in July to ensure they would finish top.

The Football Association said the on-pitch celebrations broke its rule about behaving "in an orderly fashion".

Marcelo Bielsa's side open their season at champions Liverpool on Saturday.