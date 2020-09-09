Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priestman has previously worked in development programmes in New Zealand and Canada

England Women assistant coach Beverly Priestman has been named under-18s coach following an FA restructure in the women's technical division.

Priestman has been assistant to Phil Neville since rejoining the FA in 2018 but will now lead England's squad at the postponed U-17 World Cup next year.

Rehanne Skinner, coach of the under-18 to under-21 set-up, becomes Neville's assistant for the 2020-21 campaign.

Mark Mason retains his role as England Women goalkeeping coach.

He will also take up the position of strategic lead for the FA women's goalkeeping and set-play programme across all national teams.

Skinner will link up with the senior squad next week at their St George's Park training base.

When Neville's reign ends next summer, she will return to her role as head coach within the professional development phase.

"It's important to challenge yourself at the highest level of the game," she said. "I have no doubt the experience will challenge me and support me as head coach in the Lioness pathway in the future."