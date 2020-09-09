Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Andrea Badan (right) recently featured for Oldham in a pre-season friendly against local League One side Rochdale

Oldham Athletic have signed Italian left-back Andrea Badan on a two-year deal following a successful trial with the League Two club.

The 22-year-old started his career with Hellas Verona and has also played for Prato, AlbinoLeffe, Alessandria, Carrarese and Cavese.

"It's a new experience but an exciting one," he told the club website.

"I can't wait to wear these colours and it's an immensely proud moment for me and my family."

