Macclesfield have been given a further seven-day extension to a winding-up petition over unpaid tax to allow a takeover of the club to go through.

The club was given a 12th adjournment by the High Court after claiming a takeover was at "an advanced stage".

The potential buyer was named as Robert Benwell, who previously made a bid to take over Bury in December.

The court was told that HM Revenue & Customs is owed a sum of £188,721.09, with eight creditors owed £592,000.

Macclesfield were previously granted an adjournment in June after a delay to the case due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, they initially requested a 28-day extension to allow the final stages of the Benwell deal to go through.

The court was also told that if the sale of the club does not go though, the outstanding debts would be paid off by current owner Amar Alkadhi.

However, the shorter extension was eventually granted by the court in order for the Silkmen to provide evidence that there is an ability to pay what is owed

Alkadhi stepped down as chairman last month and said he was committed to selling his controlling stake in the club.

A week later, Macclesfield were relegated from the English Football League after the league won an appeal against a points deduction handed to the club.

Macclesfield kick off their National League campaign against Bromley on 3 October, having appointed former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers as their manager on 28 August.