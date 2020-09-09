Last updated on .From the section Watford

Francisco Sierralta is a former Chile youth international

Championship side Watford have signed Chile international defender Francisco Sierralta from Italian club Udinese.

The 23-year-old centre-half, who has one cap, has joined the Hornets on a three-year contract.

Sierralta started his career at Universidad Catolica in Chile and joined Udinese in August 2017.

He was loaned to Parma for two seasons, winning promotion to Serie A in his first year with the club, and spent part of last term on loan with Empoli.

Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo is the father of Watford owner Gino and Sierrelta is the second player to make the move this week following the arrival of striker Stipe Perica.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.