Scott Fraser scored nine goals and contributed 14 assists for Burton in the 2019-20 season

MK Dons have signed Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser on a free transfer after he left fellow League One side Burton.

Fraser, 25, has scored 36 goals in 227 senior appearances, mostly for the Brewers and first club Dundee United.

"He was one of the best midfielders we played against last season and his goal and assist record, particularly in this division, speaks for itself," said Dons boss Russell Martin.

Dons have not disclosed the length of Fraser's deal.

