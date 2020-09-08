Rinsola Babajide was part of the England Under-20s squad who won bronze at the World Cup in 2018

Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide says she "wants to show everybody what I'm capable of" after receiving her first senior England call-up to this month's 30-strong training squad.

Babajide, 22, is one of seven uncapped players named in the squad, who will spend a week at St George's Park.

The Lionesses are due to take on Germany on 27 October in Wiesbaden - their first match since March.

"It's a great honour to finally get my call-up," Babajide told BBC Sport.

"It was a long time coming. I'm just very grateful for this opportunity. It's all there for me to grab it and make it mine. I'm looking forward to meeting the girls and seeing what I can bring to the team."

Babajide, who plays in the Women's Championship with Liverpool following their relegation from the Women's Super League last season, has represented England at youth level.

The forward says she received a call from manager Phil Neville on Monday after he came to Leigh Sports Village to watch Liverpool's pre-season draw with Manchester United in August.

"He told me that he was going to bring me into the camp and to have fun with it and show everybody what I have to offer," said Babajide.

"It was unbelievable. I was so happy. I rang my parents and my agent pretty much as soon as I'd got off the phone to Phil to let them know. They are very happy for me and they told me I'd come a long way and I have to show everybody why I'm worthy to get the call-up.

"Seeing the likes of [Manchester City trio] Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Georgia Stanway shows that it is possible to come through the ranks and make it into the first team. I'm going to be a sponge and soak up all the information I'm given."