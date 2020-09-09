BBC coverage of 2020-21 season - including a live televised game
The English domestic season kicks off this weekend and with it the BBC's comprehensive coverage, which includes one live televised Premier League game.
Match of the Day returns on BBC One on Saturday evening, with Football Focus and Final Score earlier in the day.
BBC Radio 5 Live will again have the very best in football coverage, analysis and opinion, including 140 live Premier League commentaries.
On 20 September, Leicester City v Burnley is live on BBC One and iPlayer.
This follows the broadcast of the BBC's first live Premier League games last season, one of which - Southampton v Manchester City - became the most-watched game in the league's history, attracting 5.7m viewers.
The Women's Super League has seen a flurry of superstars join English clubs in the close season and the BBC will show a live game every weekend on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with champions Chelsea against Bristol City on 13 September (12:30 BST).
The 2020-21 men's FA Cup is underway and the BBC will once again provide coverage from the early qualifying rounds right through until the final.
That includes Stocksbridge Park Steels against Stalybridge Celtic in the preliminary round this Saturday on the iPlayer and website.
Football fans across England can also tune into their BBC local radio station for all the latest news and coverage of their local teams.
BBC Sport will provide a dedicated football service across all of platforms, delivering news, views, opinion, updates, coverage and highlights.
Other highlights include:
- The return on Match of the Day 2 to its usual BBC One slot on Sunday evenings.
- MOTDx is back this autumn as Jermaine Jenas and the team discuss and showcase the lifestyle and culture that surrounds the Premier League and those involved in it.
- The Women's Football Show remains the place to catch up on all of the highlights from the women's game on Sunday evening. Highlights of every game will also be available on the BBC Sport website and app.
- The BBC will broadcast the Women's FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 26 (5.15 BST) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer followed by the broadcast of the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the final at Wembley Stadium.
- The BBC will broadcast Lionesses games, plus other home nation internationals, in the build-up to the rearranged Summer Olympics 2021 and European Championships in England, now in 2022.
- On Radio 5 live on Friday evenings Jenas and Darren Fletcher are reunited for the Friday Football Social with the definitive preview of the weekend's matches.
- There will also be a return for 5 Live Sport favourites including The Monday Night Club, The Squad with Nick Bright and The Football Daily Podcast.
- Listeners will also have a chance to have their say as the UK's biggest football phone-in - 606 - returns to Radio 5 live, co-hosted by Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton every Saturday and Sunday throughout the season.