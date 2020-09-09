Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester City v Burnley will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday, 20 September

The English domestic season kicks off this weekend and with it the BBC's comprehensive coverage, which includes one live televised Premier League game.

Match of the Day returns on BBC One on Saturday evening, with Football Focus and Final Score earlier in the day.

BBC Radio 5 Live will again have the very best in football coverage, analysis and opinion, including 140 live Premier League commentaries.

On 20 September, Leicester City v Burnley is live on BBC One and iPlayer.

This follows the broadcast of the BBC's first live Premier League games last season, one of which - Southampton v Manchester City - became the most-watched game in the league's history, attracting 5.7m viewers.

The Women's Super League has seen a flurry of superstars join English clubs in the close season and the BBC will show a live game every weekend on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with champions Chelsea against Bristol City on 13 September (12:30 BST).

The 2020-21 men's FA Cup is underway and the BBC will once again provide coverage from the early qualifying rounds right through until the final.

That includes Stocksbridge Park Steels against Stalybridge Celtic in the preliminary round this Saturday on the iPlayer and website.

Football fans across England can also tune into their BBC local radio station for all the latest news and coverage of their local teams.

BBC Sport will provide a dedicated football service across all of platforms, delivering news, views, opinion, updates, coverage and highlights.

Other highlights include: