Stoke owner Peter Coates has appointed his son John as joint-chairman alongside him on the Potters board.

John, 50, is the joint chief executive of online betting company Bet365, which owns Stoke and sponsors its stadium.

He has been Stoke's vice-chairman since 2015, a role now taken over by managing director Richard Smith.

Peter, 82, has had two spells as Stoke chairman, from 1986-1998 and from 2006 onwards, during which time the Potters spent a decade in the Premier League.