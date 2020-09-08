Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan were 13th in the Championship before their points deduction was applied following their final-day draw with Fulham

Wigan Athletic's administrators are "quietly optimistic" the Latics will be allowed to start the English Football League season despite being ownerless.

Begbies Traynor set a deadline of 31 August for the club to be sold but that passed more than a week ago.

"We have kept the EFL informed of the progress of selling the club and we are quietly optimistic that permission will be given," said a Begbies statement.

Wigan are due to visit Ipswich Town in Sunday's League One opener.

The Latics were relegated from the Championship when the elongated season finished in July after receiving a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

They went into administration just weeks after Next Leader Fund had taken over the club from fellow Hong Kong company International Entertainment Corporation.

Administrators Begbies say they "recently met with representatives of the EFL" to ask for permission to begin the season, a request which will be discussed at a league meeting this week.

Begbies have said they are in talks with several groups of bidders, including a Wigan supporters' group which has raised more than £640,000 in a bid to save the club.

Wigan had already been allowed to enter the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup, losing in the first round of the latter to Fleetwood Town in the Latics' opening game of the 2020-21 campaign last Saturday.