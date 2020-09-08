Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Falkirk have reached an agreement in principle with US-based investors for a six-figure cash injection.

Phil and Carrie Rawlins have pledged to take a 26% shareholding in the Scottish League One outfit and take positions on the board.

Falkirk begin their domestic season with League Cup and league fixtures next month.

Chair Gary Deans said the club sought to ensure all parties' "ambitions for the club are completely aligned".

Phil Rawlins is founder and life president of MLS club Orlando City and a former director of hometown club Stoke City, while Carrie Rawlins was previously a consultant with Deloitte & Touche.