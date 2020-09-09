Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's terminated contract was due to end in 2021

Cardiff City have terminated winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract with immediate effect.

The club has not explained the reasons behind the decision but BBC Sport Wales has learned it is for an alleged breach of contract.

The former Wolves, Peterborough and Rochdale winger, 28, was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Mendez-Laing made 92 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring 14 goals.

He joined Cardiff under former manager Neil Warnock on a free transfer from Rochdale in 2017.

"Cardiff City Football Club has, with immediate effect, terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing," the Bluebirds wrote in a short statement.

"The club will not be making any further comment on the matter."