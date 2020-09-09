Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jack Evans had a brief loan spell at Mansfield Town in 2019-20

Swansea City's Jack Evans has joined former Swansea under-23 coaches Cameron Toshack and Gary Richards at Cypriot club Pafos FC on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Swans academy aged eight.

Evans made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win over Cambridge United last season.

He underwent successful treatment for cancer that ruled him out of the 2018-19 season and in 2019-20 he led Swansea U23s.

The midfielder featured in his first under-23s game against Brighton in December 2015 and signed a new deal with the club 19 months later.