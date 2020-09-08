Sonny Lewis is not the youngest player to have appeared in the EFL Trophy

Newport County saw one of their own go from school books to record books after 15-year-old Sonny Lewis became their youngest ever player.

The Wales Under-15s international made his professional debut when he started the EFL Trophy defeat by Cheltenham.

Manager Mike Flynn had needed permission from the midfielder's parents and headteacher to play him.

"I didn't tell him he was playing - I didn't want him thinking too much about it and worrying," said Flynn.

"He was a little bit late to the game, so we all thought that he had been in detention!"

Local product Lewis, who has been with League Two Newport since the age of 10, surpassed the previous record held by Regan Poole; the Wales Under-21s captain was 16 years and 94 days when he made his debut in 2014 before being signed by Manchester United.

"It's exceptional for a 15-year-old to make their debut no matter what competition it is," added Flynn.

"He's a good kid, funnily enough he used to live by me when I first moved back to Newport.

"He was a little kid playing in the street, so now I definitely feel old!

"I thought that he grew into the game after the first 10 minutes and he was excellent.

"I am really pleased for him, he's got a lot of hard work to do to keep improving and make the step up, but I'm sure I can guide him in the right way and do all I can to help him."

At the other end of the spectrum, Flynn has veteran striker Kevin Ellison hoping to make his Newport debut when the League Two season kicks-off this weekend; at 41, the former Morecambe striker had made his Premier League bow for Leicester City four years before Lewis was born.

Lewis is not the youngest player to feature in the competition, however, with Rochdale's Peter Thomas just 22 days past his 15th birthday when he played against Manchester City's Under-21s in September 2019.

Flynn - whose side also featured 17-year-olds Ryan Hillier, Joe Woodiwiss and Lewys Twamley - promised he would continue to give youth opportunity, but warned "they can't go thinking they've cracked it."

"They need to work even harder now to be with us more permanently. Obviously that will be harder with Sonny because he is still in school, so we will have to wait and be patient with him to keep bringing him on when we can."

Meanwhile, Newport will start the new campaign without summer signing David Longe-King with Flynn revealing the defender suffered an injury in training that would keep him out for an extended period.

He added he would be keen on adding "one or two" more players to his squad before the transfer window closes next month.