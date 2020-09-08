Karl Robinson: Oxford United head coach signs new four-year deal
Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has told BBC Radio Oxford that he has signed a new four-year contract.
Robinson, who was courted by Blackpool in February, guided the U's to the League One play-off final last term despite selling several key players.
Robinson said he had signed a new deal before Tuesday's EFL Trophy group stage win over Chelsea Under-21s.
"It was nice to get that done before the season starts," he said. "There is still a lot of hard work to be done."