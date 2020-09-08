Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Former MK Dons and Charlton boss Karl Robinson has been in charge of Oxford since March 2018

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has told BBC Radio Oxford that he has signed a new four-year contract.

Robinson, who was courted by Blackpool in February, guided the U's to the League One play-off final last term despite selling several key players.

Robinson said he had signed a new deal before Tuesday's EFL Trophy group stage win over Chelsea Under-21s.

"It was nice to get that done before the season starts," he said. "There is still a lot of hard work to be done."