Scottish Gossip: Duffy, Celtic, Morelos, Fiorentina, Fraser, Hibernian, Hickey
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
On-loan Brighton defender Shane Duffy hopes to emulate his hero Bobo Balde at Celtic. (Sun)
"He's a mate but listen, when I play against him he won't be a mate. He will be the exact same," says Duffy of his friend, Rangers defender Connor Goldson. (Record)
Reports in France claim Fiorentina are the latest club interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes captain James Tavernier needs to win a major trophy at the club before he gets the respect he deserves. (Record)
Hibernian are interested in free agent Scott Fraser, the former Dundee United midfielder most recently at Burton Albion. (Sun)
Hibs have opened talks with Fraser, who is considering an offer from MK Dons. (Record)
Aaron Hickey has travelled to Italy to finalise his move to Bologna from Hearts. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Queens Park Rangers defender Lee Wallace, the former Hearts and Rangers defender, convinced his Loftus Road team-mate Dillon Barnes to join Hibernian on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell says the club have turned down new bids for forward Ross Stewart, amid reported interest from Rotherham United. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United defender Mark Connolly faces a month out injured. (Courier)