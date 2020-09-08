Last updated on .From the section Scottish

On-loan Brighton defender Shane Duffy hopes to emulate his hero Bobo Balde at Celtic. (Sun) external-link

"He's a mate but listen, when I play against him he won't be a mate. He will be the exact same," says Duffy of his friend, Rangers defender Connor Goldson. (Record) external-link

Reports in France claim Fiorentina are the latest club interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes captain James Tavernier needs to win a major trophy at the club before he gets the respect he deserves. (Record) external-link

Hibernian are interested in free agent Scott Fraser, the former Dundee United midfielder most recently at Burton Albion. (Sun) external-link

Hibs have opened talks with Fraser, who is considering an offer from MK Dons. (Record) external-link

Aaron Hickey has travelled to Italy to finalise his move to Bologna from Hearts. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Queens Park Rangers defender Lee Wallace, the former Hearts and Rangers defender, convinced his Loftus Road team-mate Dillon Barnes to join Hibernian on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell says the club have turned down new bids for forward Ross Stewart, amid reported interest from Rotherham United. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link