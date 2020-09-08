Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 5Selimovic
- 7Gerson
- 13CarlsonBooked at 36mins
- 8Martins PereiraBooked at 1mins
- 11ThillBooked at 23mins
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 15Thill
- 10Rodrigues
- 9Sinani
Substitutes
- 2Mahmutovic
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 6Bohnert
- 12Schon
- 14Bensi
- 17Curci
- 19Martins
- 20Muratovic
- 21Deville
- 22Skenderovic
- 23Kips
Montenegro
- 12Mijatovic
- 23Marusic
- 15Savic
- 3Vujacic
- 2Raspopovic
- 21Boljevic
- 18Kosovic
- 4Vukcevic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 9Islamovic
- 10Jovetic
Substitutes
- 1Petkovic
- 5Hocko
- 6Sofranac
- 7Jankovic
- 8Bakic
- 11Beqiraj
- 13Sarkic
- 14Savicevic
- 16Jovovic
- 19Scekic
- 20Bulatovic
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dirk Carlson.
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
Attempt missed. Dino Islamovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dino Islamovic.
Foul by Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).
Post update
Dino Islamovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Foul by Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).
Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.