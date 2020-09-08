UEFA Nations League - Group C1
LuxembourgLuxembourg0MontenegroMontenegro0

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 5Selimovic
  • 7Gerson
  • 13CarlsonBooked at 36mins
  • 8Martins PereiraBooked at 1mins
  • 11ThillBooked at 23mins
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 15Thill
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 9Sinani

Substitutes

  • 2Mahmutovic
  • 3Hall
  • 4Malget
  • 6Bohnert
  • 12Schon
  • 14Bensi
  • 17Curci
  • 19Martins
  • 20Muratovic
  • 21Deville
  • 22Skenderovic
  • 23Kips

Montenegro

  • 12Mijatovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 15Savic
  • 3Vujacic
  • 2Raspopovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 9Islamovic
  • 10Jovetic

Substitutes

  • 1Petkovic
  • 5Hocko
  • 6Sofranac
  • 7Jankovic
  • 8Bakic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Savicevic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 20Bulatovic
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Booking

    Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

  5. Post update

    Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dirk Carlson.

  7. Post update

    Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dino Islamovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dino Islamovic.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).

  14. Post update

    Dino Islamovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).

  16. Post update

    Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).

  19. Post update

    Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Top Stories