UEFA Nations League - Group C1
CyprusCyprus0AzerbaijanAzerbaijan1

Line-ups

Cyprus

  • 12Kyriakides
  • 6Kyriakou
  • 2Karo
  • 19Laifis
  • 5Sielis
  • 20Kastanos
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 21Tzionis
  • 23Pittas
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 9Christofi

Substitutes

  • 1Kissas
  • 3Wheeler
  • 7Antoniou
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 11Avraam
  • 14Christoforou
  • 15Ilia
  • 16Spoljaric
  • 17Loizou
  • 18Satsias
  • 22Michael

Azerbaijan

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 15Huseynov
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 5Medvedev
  • 16Jamalov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 13HuseynovBooked at 21mins
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 22Sadikhov
  • 11Seydaev

Substitutes

  • 3Aliyev
  • 6Diniyev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 9Dadashov
  • 10Alasgarov
  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 14Badalov
  • 17Hajiyev
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 23Dzhenetov
Referee:
Filip Glova

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).

  2. Post update

    Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ioannis Kousoulos.

  5. Post update

    Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Valentinos Sielis tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ioannis Pittas.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Anton Krivotsyuk.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 0, Azerbaijan 1. Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charis Kyriakou with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Konstantinos Laifis.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Elvin Jamalov (Azerbaijan).

  15. Post update

    Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Booking

    Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).

  18. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bahlul Mustafazade (Azerbaijan).

  20. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

