Line-ups
Cyprus
- 12Kyriakides
- 6Kyriakou
- 2Karo
- 19Laifis
- 5Sielis
- 20Kastanos
- 13Kousoulos
- 21Tzionis
- 23Pittas
- 10Sotiriou
- 9Christofi
Substitutes
- 1Kissas
- 3Wheeler
- 7Antoniou
- 8Kyriakou
- 11Avraam
- 14Christoforou
- 15Ilia
- 16Spoljaric
- 17Loizou
- 18Satsias
- 22Michael
Azerbaijan
- 1Oglu Balayev
- 15Huseynov
- 4Mustafazade
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 5Medvedev
- 16Jamalov
- 2Qarayev
- 13HuseynovBooked at 21mins
- 19Xalilzade
- 22Sadikhov
- 11Seydaev
Substitutes
- 3Aliyev
- 6Diniyev
- 7Abdullayev
- 8Mahmudov
- 9Dadashov
- 10Alasgarov
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 14Badalov
- 17Hajiyev
- 20Ibrahimli
- 21Seydiyev
- 23Dzhenetov
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).
Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ioannis Kousoulos.
Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.
Offside, Cyprus. Valentinos Sielis tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.
Attempt blocked. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ioannis Pittas.
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Anton Krivotsyuk.
Goal!
Goal! Cyprus 0, Azerbaijan 1. Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charis Kyriakou with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Konstantinos Laifis.
Foul by Elvin Jamalov (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bahlul Mustafazade (Azerbaijan).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.