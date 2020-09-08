UEFA Nations League - Group C2
GeorgiaGeorgia1North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia1

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 3Khocholava
  • 14MaliBooked at 74minsSubstituted forShengeliaat 75'minutes
  • 7Kankava
  • 4KvekveskiriBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKacharavaat 85'minutes
  • 18Kvaratskhelia
  • 10Okriashvili
  • 22Davitashvili
  • 11KvilitaiaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Daushvili
  • 8Grigalava
  • 9Chakvetadze
  • 12Makaridze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 15Kobakhidze
  • 16Kobouri
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Shengelia
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 23Lobzhanidze

North Macedonia

  • 22Siskovski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 14Velkovski
  • 6MusliuBooked at 64mins
  • 8Alioski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forNikolovat 59'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forNestorovskiat 59'minutes
  • 17BardhiBooked at 22mins
  • 21Elmas
  • 10PandevSubstituted forBejtulaiat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bogatinov
  • 2Bejtulai
  • 3Tosevski
  • 11Zajkov
  • 12Iliev
  • 16Nikolov
  • 18Stojanovski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 23Nestorovski
Referee:
Peter Kjaersgaard-Andersen

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 1, North Macedonia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 1, North Macedonia 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Damjan Siskovski.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Levan Shengelia (Georgia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tornike Okriashvili with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Levan Shengelia (Georgia).

  8. Post update

    Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nika Kacharava (Georgia).

  10. Post update

    Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Stefan Ristovski.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Boban Nikolov.

  13. Post update

    Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia).

  16. Post update

    Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Nika Kvekveskiri.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

