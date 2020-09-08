Match ends, Georgia 1, North Macedonia 1.
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 3Khocholava
- 14MaliBooked at 74minsSubstituted forShengeliaat 75'minutes
- 7Kankava
- 4KvekveskiriBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKacharavaat 85'minutes
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 10Okriashvili
- 22Davitashvili
- 11KvilitaiaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Daushvili
- 8Grigalava
- 9Chakvetadze
- 12Makaridze
- 13Kacharava
- 15Kobakhidze
- 16Kobouri
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Shengelia
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 23Lobzhanidze
North Macedonia
- 22Siskovski
- 13Ristovski
- 14Velkovski
- 6MusliuBooked at 64mins
- 8Alioski
- 20Spirovski
- 5AdemiSubstituted forNikolovat 59'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forNestorovskiat 59'minutes
- 17BardhiBooked at 22mins
- 21Elmas
- 10PandevSubstituted forBejtulaiat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bogatinov
- 2Bejtulai
- 3Tosevski
- 11Zajkov
- 12Iliev
- 16Nikolov
- 18Stojanovski
- 19Velkoski
- 23Nestorovski
- Referee:
- Peter Kjaersgaard-Andersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 1, North Macedonia 1.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.
Attempt missed. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Damjan Siskovski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Levan Shengelia (Georgia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tornike Okriashvili with a cross.
Foul by Levan Shengelia (Georgia).
Post update
Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nika Kacharava (Georgia).
Post update
Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Stefan Ristovski.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Boban Nikolov.
Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia).
Foul by Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia).
Post update
Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia).
Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Nika Kvekveskiri.
Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.