UEFA Nations League - Group C2
ArmeniaArmenia2EstoniaEstonia0

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 1YurchenkoBooked at 88mins
  • 19HambardzumyanBooked at 58mins
  • 3Haroyan
  • 2CalisirSubstituted forVoskanyanat 45'minutes
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 6AnguloBooked at 11mins
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 8KadimyanSubstituted forBayramyanat 73'minutes
  • 10KoryanSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 64'minutes
  • 20Karapetian

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 7Bayramyan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 17Udo
  • 18Bichakhchyan
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 22Grigoryan
  • 23Briasco

Estonia

  • 12Hein
  • 4Kait
  • 21Baranov
  • 18Mets
  • 19KallasteSubstituted forJarvelaidat 30'minutes
  • 20Ainsalu
  • 6AntonovSubstituted forVassiljevat 66'minutes
  • 17Roosnupp
  • 7TunjovSubstituted forAnierat 63'minutes
  • 9Sinyavskiy
  • 15Sappinen

Substitutes

  • 1Kotenko
  • 2Kuusk
  • 3Jarvelaid
  • 5Kreida
  • 8Anier
  • 10Zenjov
  • 11Liivak
  • 13Purg
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 22Pechter
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Armenia 2, Estonia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Armenia 2, Estonia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Anier.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  5. Post update

    Taron Voskanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.

  7. Booking

    David Yurchenko (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Yurchenko (Armenia).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henri Anier (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Oliver Roosnupp (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henri Jarvelaid with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artak Grigoryan.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. David Yurchenko tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vahan Bichakhchyan following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Henri Anier with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Khoren Bayramyan replaces Gegam Kadimyan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liechtenstein11002023
2Gibraltar11001013
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004136
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Luxembourg21102114
3Azerbaijan21012203
4Cyprus200203-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21013213
2Albania21012113
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21104134
2Croatia210124-23
3France21011103
4Sweden201101-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories