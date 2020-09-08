Match ends, Armenia 2, Estonia 0.
Line-ups
Armenia
- 1YurchenkoBooked at 88mins
- 19HambardzumyanBooked at 58mins
- 3Haroyan
- 2CalisirSubstituted forVoskanyanat 45'minutes
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 11Barseghyan
- 6AnguloBooked at 11mins
- 5Grigoryan
- 8KadimyanSubstituted forBayramyanat 73'minutes
- 10KoryanSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 64'minutes
- 20Karapetian
Substitutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 7Bayramyan
- 12Aivazov
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 16Beglaryan
- 17Udo
- 18Bichakhchyan
- 21Grigoryan
- 22Grigoryan
- 23Briasco
Estonia
- 12Hein
- 4Kait
- 21Baranov
- 18Mets
- 19KallasteSubstituted forJarvelaidat 30'minutes
- 20Ainsalu
- 6AntonovSubstituted forVassiljevat 66'minutes
- 17Roosnupp
- 7TunjovSubstituted forAnierat 63'minutes
- 9Sinyavskiy
- 15Sappinen
Substitutes
- 1Kotenko
- 2Kuusk
- 3Jarvelaid
- 5Kreida
- 8Anier
- 10Zenjov
- 11Liivak
- 13Purg
- 14Vassiljev
- 22Pechter
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Armenia 2, Estonia 0.
Attempt missed. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Anier.
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Taron Voskanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.
David Yurchenko (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David Yurchenko (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Henri Anier (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Oliver Roosnupp (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henri Jarvelaid with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artak Grigoryan.
Post update
Offside, Armenia. David Yurchenko tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vahan Bichakhchyan following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Henri Anier with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.
Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Substitution, Armenia. Khoren Bayramyan replaces Gegam Kadimyan.
Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Oliver Roosnupp.