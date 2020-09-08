Last updated on .From the section European Football

Angelino's RB Leipzig were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain in the semi-finals.

Manchester City defender Angelino has returned to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Angelino spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season before moving to Germany.

The 23-year-old full-back first joined City in 2014 and left in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven.

He returned to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019 after a £5.3m buy-back clause was triggered.