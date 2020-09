Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins for a club record fee of £28m, which could rise to £33m with add-ons.

The 24-year-old was the Championship's joint-top scorer last season with 26 goals.

He is Villa's second signing of the transfer window following the £16m arrival of defender Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.

