Charlton

Dylan Levitt's one senior Manchester United appearance came in their 2-1 Europa League defeat by Astana last November

Charlton Athletic have signed teenage midfielder Dylan Levitt on loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for Wales in their 1-0 Nations League win against Finland last week, join on a season-long loan deal.

"It's a big club, even though we are in League One, it's a massive club, so it's a pleasure to be here," he said.

"I've spoken to [boss] Lee Bowyer, he wants to get back to the Championship where Charlton belong."

