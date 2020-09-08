Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jess Fishlock returns to the Wales Women squad following an 18-month absence for their Euro 2022 qualifier against Norway on 22 September.

The 33-year-old, Wales' most capped player, was out for 13 months with a serious knee injury suffered in June 2019 but has returned to club football.

Elise Hughes and Gemma Evans also return to the squad following injury.

Captain Sophie Ingle is set to become Wales' third centurion by winning her 100th cap in Oslo.

Loren Dykes, who has already reached that milestone, is unavailable due to personal reasons, while Megan Wynne is out with an ACL injury suffered during pre-season.

Wales - who are aiming to qualify for a first major finals - are currently four points behind Group C leaders Norway with four games remaining.

The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify automatically, with the remaining six runners-up entering play-offs.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has added uncapped trio Poppy Soper, Cerys Jones and Bethan McGowan to an expanded 27-strong squad, which will be trimmed to 20 for the trip to play at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Wales will host the Faroe Islands on 22 October then Norway five days later. They will also be at home on 1 December against Belarus.

Wales Women squad:

Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Jess Fishlock (Reading- On loan from OL Reign), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans(Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Anna Filby (Tottenham Hotspur), Angharad James (Reading), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Natasha Harding (Reading), Elise Hughes (Everton), Helen Ward (Watford), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Ffion Morgan (Crystal Palace), Charlie Estcourt (London Bees), Lily Woodham (Reading), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies), Kylie Noland (Cardiff City Ladies), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Cerys Jones (Brighton & Hove Albion), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers), Chloe Williams (Manchester United), Bethan McGowan (Unattached).