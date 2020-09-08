Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Allan Campbell's volley gave Scotland a late victory

Allan Campbell's stunning late strike gave Scotland a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lithuania and kept their hopes of qualifying for the European Under-21 Championships alive.

Campbell lashed in from the edge of the box as Scot Gemmill's side faced a fourth-straight game without a goal.

Scotland now move up to third, four points behind Group 4 leaders Czech Republic, having played a game fewer.

They next face the Czechs at Tynecastle on 9 October.

Motherwell midfielder Campbell started the move which led to his winning goal with eight minutes left, as he slipped Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson in down the right, before firing in after a clearing header fell to his feet.

In a game of few chances it was a welcome intervention for Scotland, who have struggled to score goals in qualification but have managed to concede just twice in six games.

Scotland: Doohan, Harvie, Porteous, Johnston, Campbell, Patterson, Turnbull, Ferguson, McCrorie, Middleton, Hornby

Substitutes: Wright, Mayo, Fiorini, Kelly, McIntyre, Scott, McLennan, Campbell, McCarron