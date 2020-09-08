Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tyreece John-Jules was an unused substitute for Arsenal during their penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield last month

League One club Doncaster Rovers have signed Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old came through the Gunners' youth academy but is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League outfit.

He had a spell on loan with Lincoln City last season, scoring once in seven league appearances for the Imps.

An England youth international, John-Jules is eligible to make his debut for Rovers against MK Dons on Saturday.

