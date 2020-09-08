Last updated on .From the section Reading

Quinton Fortune played for Manchester United between 1999 and 2006

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has joined the coaching staff of Championship club Reading.

The 43-year-old South African played alongside new Royals boss Veljko Paunovic at Atletico Madrid in the late 1990s and joins as first team coach.

Fortune, who featured 126 times during seven years at Old Trafford, has been coaching in United's youth set-up.

Meanwhile, Portuguese coach Nuno Gomes has been appointed as assistant first team coach of the Berkshire outfit.

The 41-year-old, who was previously Paunovic's assistant at MLS side Chicago Fire, joins following a stint as assistant manager at Chaves.