Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Aaron Hickey has already visited Bologna and will return on Wednesday for a medical

Hearts have agreed a fee in the region of £1.5m with Italian side Bologna for teenage defender Aaron Hickey.

Personal terms have been agreed, and the 18-year-old is now set to travel to Italy on Wednesday for a medical.

The Serie A side made their first offer at the end of August, but a deal has now been struck and Hickey is expected to move to Italy despite interest from European champions Bayern Munich.

Celtic, who have bid for him in the past, are due a percentage of the fee.

Hearts chair Ann Budge said Celtic had not contacted Hearts recently about Hickey, who was in their youth system before moving to Tynecastle.

However, she confirmed they had made "a couple of offers" in previous transfer windows.

Hickey made his debut for Hearts aged 16, and two weeks later became the youngest player to start a Scottish Cup final in the modern era when he played against Celtic in May last year.

Bologna intend for him to be part of their first-team squad.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.