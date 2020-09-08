Rafael: Istanbul Basaksehir sign right-back from Lyon
Istanbul Basaksehir have announced the signing of Rafael from Lyon - with a bizarre Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-inspired video.
Rafael, 30, is unveiled at the end of the short clip, complete with his namesake television character's signature red eye mask.
The former Manchester United right-back joins the Turkish Super Lig side after five years and 139 matches in France.
Rafael has signed a two-year deal with the option to stay for another season.
