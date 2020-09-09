Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Andy Morrison has loan spells at Crystal Palace and Sheffield United during his playing career

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison has been named Cymru Premier manager of the season.

Ex-Manchester City captain Morrison guided Nomads to their first Welsh title and the Nathaniel MG Cup during a disrupted 2019-20 campaign.

Nomads also defeated Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to advance in the Europa League qualifiers earlier in the season.

"I'm incredibly proud to have got it," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"It will have pride of place on my mantlepiece at home but every time I'll look at it I'll remember just how hard the other people have worked around me at this football club.

"If I could dedicate it to anybody I would dedicate it to the players."

Morrison was appointed manager in November 2015 and has transformed Nomads from a struggling side to title winners.

During his time in charge at Deeside Stadium, Nomads lifted the Welsh Cup in 2018 and reached the Scottish Challenge Cup final the following year.

The former Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town defender has also overseen five successive qualifications for European football, including this season's Champions League qualifiers.

Bala Town striker Chris Venables has been named player of the season and winner of the golden boot as the league's top scorer with 22 goals.