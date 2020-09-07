Last updated on .From the section Premier League

All 28 Premier League fixtures in September will be televised live, with Leicester City's home match against Burnley to be broadcast on the BBC.

Sky Sports and BT Sport had already selected 17 games for the first three matches rounds of the new season, which starts on Saturday.

Of the remaining 11, Sky will show six, BT Sport three, and the BBC and Amazon Prime will broadcast one each.

Leicester and Burnley will meet on 20 September with kick-off at 19:00 BST.

In a statement, the Premier League said it was "in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport to agree a similar solution for radio".

It added that it was "considering appropriate arrangements" for matches in October.

Football has been played behind closed doors since it resumed in June following the coronavirus lockdown.

Four Premier League matches were broadcast on the BBC at the end of the 2019-20 season.

It was the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that games were shown live by the BBC.

The Premier League said it was "monitoring the developments" regarding its "number one priority" of getting fans back into full stadiums.

In August, fans were allowed into a Premier League stadium for the first time in almost six months, as 2,500 watched a friendly between Brighton and Chelsea.

Seagulls supporters were able to attend the game at the Amex Stadium as part of a government trial event for the return of fans to stadiums for matches.

Where can I watch my team this weekend?

Saturday 12 September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30 BST - live on BT Sport)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (15:00 BST - live on BT Sport)

Liverpool v Leeds United (17:30 BST - live on Sky Sports)

West Ham v Newcastle United (20:00 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 September

West Brom v Leicester City (14:00 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Tottenham v Everton (16:30 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United v Wolves (18:00 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Brighton v Chelsea (20:15 BST - live on Sky Sports)