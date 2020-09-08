Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aleksandar Kolarov will join up with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan

Inter Milan have signed former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rivals Roma.

Kolarov, 34, left City for Italy in 2017 after winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in a seven-year spell.

The Serbia captain made 132 appearances for Roma.

Left-back Kolarov is Inter's third signing of the summer, after Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi.

Antonio Conte's side finished second in the Italian top flight last season, while Roma came fifth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.