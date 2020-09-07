Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Matty Blair also made 23 appearances for Doncaster in cup competitions

Cheltenham Town have signed former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Matty Blair after a successful trial period.

The 31-year-old spent the past four seasons with Rovers, scoring eight goals in 139 league appearances.

He has also had spells with Kidderminster, York City, Fleetwood Town and Mansfield Town.

Blair could make his debut for Cheltenham, who have not disclosed the length of his deal, in Tuesday's EFL Trophy game at Newport County.

