Rachel Corsie captained Scotland in their first Women's World Cup campaign in 2019

Scotland wanted to "take advantage of the momentum" they had built up, but postponing this month's European Championship qualifiers was the right decision, says captain Rachel Corsie.

Shelley Kerr's side were due to face Cyprus on 18 September and host Portugal four days later but Uefa has pushed the games back to February.

Scotland are still set to play against Albania and Finland in October.

"It was the right decision, given how things are in the world," Corsie said.

"A lot of countries are still trying to get up and running with their league structure. That should be the priority and there is a bit of a moral obligation to recognise that.

"If I just have my playing head on, I would have loved to have played. We want to take advantage of the momentum we've had. But that wouldn't be the right reason to push for those games to go ahead."

Scotland reached last summer's Women's World Cup for the first time and beat Cyprus 8-0 a year ago.

Corsie, who recently joined Women's Super League side Birmingham City on loan until January from American side Utah Royals, has made 116 appearances for Scotland.

She's joined in Birmingham by Scotland team-mates - Christie Murray, Abbi Grant and Jamie-Lee Napier, who has also recently arrived on loan from Chelsea.

"It is really nice. It's a comfort to know that you already know somebody," said Corsie, who was on the bench for Birmingham's defeat by Brighton on Sunday.

"You will always latch on to those girls more than others but playing in the US this year and with everything happening with the Covid-19 restrictions, it felt different being so far from home.

"I have really enjoyed being back and being much closer to home and I think my parents are pleased I won't be so far away."