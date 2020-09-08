Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Turner joined Manchester United in 2018

Millie Turner has signed a new contract with Women's Super League side Manchester United that expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old defender is one of seven newcomers in England head coach Phil Neville's latest training squad.

Turner, who joined from Bristol City in the summer of 2018 following the revival of the Red Devils' women's team, has since made 50 appearances.

"The club is like family," the former Everton and Robins player said.

