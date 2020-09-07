Last updated on .From the section National League

Notts County are set for a second season in non-league after losing the promotion final to Harrogate last month

Notts County will start the new National League season at Dover Athletic on Saturday, 3 October.

The Magpies were beaten by Harrogate Town in the promotion final at Wembley last season.

Macclesfield, relegated from League Two last season after a number of points deductions, start at home to Bromley.

National League North champions King's Lynn Town host Yeovil and National League South winners Wealdstone face a home game against Chesterfield.

The National League initially continued after the Premier League and English Football League were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic on 13 March, before eventually being postponed three days later.

Clubs then voted to end the season on a points-per-game basis in April, a move which saw Barrow promoted as champions.

Play-offs were then held in all three divisions in July, with Harrogate beating the Magpies on 2 August.

The National League North starts on Monday, 5 October and South on Tuesday, 6 October.