Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 16Krafth
- 3Helander
- 18Jansson
- 6Augustinsson
- 15Kulusevski
- 13SvenssonBooked at 14mins
- 20Olsson
- 10Forsberg
- 9Berg
- 14Isak
Substitutes
- 2Lustig
- 4Holmén
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Larsson
- 8Ekdal
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 17Svanberg
- 19Andersson
- 21Sema
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Portugal
- 12Lopes
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 8João Moutinho
- 13Danilo
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 22'minutes
- 23Sequeira
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 14Machado Trincão
- 15Jota
- 16Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 21Oliveira
- 22Dantas da Silva
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.
Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Offside, Sweden. Kristoffer Olsson tries a through ball, but Pontus Jansson is caught offside.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gustav Svensson.