UEFA Nations League - Group A3
SwedenSweden0PortugalPortugal0

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 16Krafth
  • 3Helander
  • 18Jansson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 15Kulusevski
  • 13SvenssonBooked at 14mins
  • 20Olsson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Berg
  • 14Isak

Substitutes

  • 2Lustig
  • 4Holmén
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 17Svanberg
  • 19Andersson
  • 21Sema
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Portugal

  • 12Lopes
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 13Danilo
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 22'minutes
  • 23Sequeira
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 9André Silva
  • 14Machado Trincão
  • 15Jota
  • 16Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 21Oliveira
  • 22Dantas da Silva
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).

  6. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.

  12. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Portugal).

  13. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Filip Helander.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Kristoffer Olsson tries a through ball, but Pontus Jansson is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

  18. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gustav Svensson.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liechtenstein11002023
2Gibraltar11001013
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004136
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Luxembourg21102114
3Azerbaijan21012203
4Cyprus200203-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21013213
2Albania21012113
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21104134
2Croatia210124-23
3France21011103
4Sweden201101-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
