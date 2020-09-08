Last updated on .From the section QPR

Conor Masterson has scored one goal in 15 outings for QPR

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Conor Masterson has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old, who joined the R's from Liverpool last summer, will now remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Masterson featured 14 times for the west London club during 2019-20 after making his debut in January.