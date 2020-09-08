Conor Masterson: QPR defender signs new deal until 2023
Last updated on .From the section QPR
Queens Park Rangers centre-back Conor Masterson has signed a new contract with the Championship club.
The 22-year-old, who joined the R's from Liverpool last summer, will now remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer of 2023.
Masterson featured 14 times for the west London club during 2019-20 after making his debut in January.
"I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, and am grateful to be able to sign a new deal," he told the club website.