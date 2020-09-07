Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Jack Ruddy joined Leganes B in February

Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Jack Ruddy on a short-term deal.

The 22-year-old Scot was a free agent after leaving Spanish fourth tier side Leganes B at the end of last season.

Ruddy started his professional career at Bury, where he played alongside current Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe, and also had spells with Wolves, Ayr United and Ross County.

He could make his debut for the League One side against Norwich City under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

