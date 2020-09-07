Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville will begin their bid to retain the Co Antrim Shield against Championship side Knockbreda on 10 October while Linfield host PSNI.

The eight first-round ties mark the start of the Irish League season with all six Premiership sides at home.

Glentoran face Bangor, Crusaders take on H&W Welders, Carrick Rangers meet Newington and Larne go up against Ballyclare Comrades.

Ards host Lisburn Distillery and Dundela play Queen's University.

The second round will take place just three days later - if the Reds progress they face the winners of Dundela v Queen's University.

Dates for the semi-final and final of the competition are to be confirmed.

Ballymena United, who were beaten by Cliftonville in January's final, have opted out of this season's competition for commercial reasons.

The Irish Premiership has a provisional start date of 17 October.

ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield

First round (Sat, 10 Oct)

Carrick Rangers v Newington

Crusaders v H&W Welders

Ards v Lisburn Distillery

Linfield v PSNI FC

Cliftonville v Knockbreda

Larne v Ballyclare Comrades

Glentoran v Bangor

Dundela v Queens University

Second round (Tue 13 Oct)

Cliftonville/Knockbreda v Dundela/Queens University

Carrick Rangers/Newington v Linfield/PSNI FC

Larne/Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders/H&W Welders

Glentoran/Bangor v Ards/Lisburn Distillery