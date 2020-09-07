County Antrim Shield: Cliftonville to start defence against Knockbreda
Cliftonville will begin their bid to retain the Co Antrim Shield against Championship side Knockbreda on 10 October while Linfield host PSNI.
The eight first-round ties mark the start of the Irish League season with all six Premiership sides at home.
Glentoran face Bangor, Crusaders take on H&W Welders, Carrick Rangers meet Newington and Larne go up against Ballyclare Comrades.
Ards host Lisburn Distillery and Dundela play Queen's University.
The second round will take place just three days later - if the Reds progress they face the winners of Dundela v Queen's University.
Dates for the semi-final and final of the competition are to be confirmed.
Ballymena United, who were beaten by Cliftonville in January's final, have opted out of this season's competition for commercial reasons.
The Irish Premiership has a provisional start date of 17 October.
ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield
First round (Sat, 10 Oct)
Carrick Rangers v Newington
Crusaders v H&W Welders
Ards v Lisburn Distillery
Linfield v PSNI FC
Cliftonville v Knockbreda
Larne v Ballyclare Comrades
Glentoran v Bangor
Dundela v Queens University
Second round (Tue 13 Oct)
Cliftonville/Knockbreda v Dundela/Queens University
Carrick Rangers/Newington v Linfield/PSNI FC
Larne/Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders/H&W Welders
Glentoran/Bangor v Ards/Lisburn Distillery